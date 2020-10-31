Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 143,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.