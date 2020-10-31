Head to Head Comparison: Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) vs. NCR (OTCMKTS:NCR)

NCR (NYSE:NCR) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NCR and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR 6.72% 31.37% 3.39% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

88.3% of NCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of NCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NCR has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCR and Global Payment Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR $6.92 billion 0.38 $564.00 million $2.81 7.23 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCR has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NCR and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR 0 2 7 0 2.78 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCR currently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Given NCR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NCR is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

NCR beats Global Payment Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware. The Retail segment provides solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals, self-service kiosks, which consists self-checkout (SCO), and payment processing solutions, as well as bar-code scanners. The Hospitality segment offers solutions for hospitality industry, including payment processing solutions for quick-service and table-service restaurants, convenience and fuel retailers, and other businesses; back-office inventory and store, and restaurant management applications, such as cloud-based loss prevention video technology and services. This segment also provides hospitality-oriented hardware products, which include POS terminals, SCO, and order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, and printers and peripherals. The other segment offers maintenance, managed, and professional services using solutions comprises remote management and monitoring services for telecommunications and technology industry. NCR Corporation has partnership with Powertranz to enable integrated POS payments across Caribbean. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

