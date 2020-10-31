Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Receives $39.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WYND opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

