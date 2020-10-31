Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) PT at $39.39

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 404,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

