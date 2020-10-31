8,375 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

