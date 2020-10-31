19,599 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

