M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203,614 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

