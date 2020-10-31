SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 75.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $49.15 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

