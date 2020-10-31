Ethic Inc. Invests $105,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $16,276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 118.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,097,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.