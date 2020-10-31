NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $100,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.41 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

