Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 319,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 662.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 809,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

