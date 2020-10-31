Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

