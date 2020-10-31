Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brinker International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

