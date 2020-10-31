Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

