KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

