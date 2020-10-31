State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

