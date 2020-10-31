Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,474,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 346,518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

