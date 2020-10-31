Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

