State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.88 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its position in The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

