Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 5,922,386 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.