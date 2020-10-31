Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,236,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 161,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 351.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 801,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 623,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

