Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Solar by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 14,966.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 140166 began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

First Solar stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

