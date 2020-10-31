Xponance Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,171,342. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

