JustInvest LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

