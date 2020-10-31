Morgan Stanley Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $159.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of ADP opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

