NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $403,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

