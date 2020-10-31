NXP Semiconductors to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.88 Million Stake in The Hershey Company
Lloyds Banking Group plc Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.
Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
CNB Bank Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson
