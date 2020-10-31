NXP Semiconductors to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

