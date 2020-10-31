First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

