Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

