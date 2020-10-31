Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

