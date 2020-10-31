Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

