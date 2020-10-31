Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.