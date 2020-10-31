Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $335,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Terex by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

