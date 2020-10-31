Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.