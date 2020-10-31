Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

