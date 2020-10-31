Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Increased by Analyst

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

