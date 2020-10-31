Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

