Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 696.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Telefonica by 422.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

