Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

DVN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.