Ethic Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.