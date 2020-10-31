M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,916 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

