Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

