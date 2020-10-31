18,998 Shares in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 77.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 108.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3,725.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 14.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.