Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,998 First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.