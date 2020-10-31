Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,998 First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telefonica S.A. Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.
Telefonica S.A. Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.
Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A.
Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A.
Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co.
Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co.
Ethic Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Ethic Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,916 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,916 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report