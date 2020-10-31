Ethic Inc. Buys 3,835 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,474,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 346,518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

