M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,121 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.