Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

