Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,474,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after buying an additional 346,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.