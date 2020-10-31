Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

