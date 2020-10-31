Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 88.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 269,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $7,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE BRO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

